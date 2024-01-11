Sex workers in the Netherlands can now take out additional coverage with Nationale-Nederlanded (NN), provided they are registered with the Chamber of Commerce. This primarily concerns coverage for fires and liability insurance. The decision makes NN the first regular insurance firm to offer services to sex workers.

The Netherlands has approximately 20,000 sex workers, according to NN. Previously, their only option for insurance was with De Vereende, which provides policies with high premiums as a sort of "safety net" to people who have nowhere else to go.

Insurers association VvV was pleased that there will now be a "regular alternative" for sex workers, said VvV chair Richard Weurding. "That will hopefully contribute to removing the stigma for which this profession suffers."

Caretaker Justice and Security State Secretary Eric van der Burg also welcomed NN's decision. "Too often, sex workers are not treated the same as other workers. This leads to distressing situations, such as sex workers being uninsured."

The SWAD, an alliance working to destimatize sex work, said it was pleased that sex workers can now get protection against unforeseen events. "Sex workers who are in control of their lives are also much better protected against exploitation and human trafficking." The organization has been committed to breaking the taboo around sex work since 2021.

The industry also won support from both the Dutch banking association, NVB, and De Nederlandsche Bank, the country's central bank. They recently agreed with the industry that it should be easier for sex workers to open a business bank account.