One person was critically injured in a shooting in the Westwijk district of Vlaardingen on Sunday morning. Police responding to the scene also fired gunshots when taking a suspect into custody. He was identified as a 24-year-old man from The Hague.

The incident was first reported to authorities from the Geert Grootelaan at about 1:55 a.m. Police officers and paramedics raced to the scene, along with a trauma team in an air ambulance. Firefighters were brought in to use an aerial platform to collect the victim from a second story apartment and bring him to street level. His injuries were serious, and he was taken to an area hospital.

Police officers then took position for a dangerous arrest procedure to take a suspect into custody, police said. Officers fired a warning shot when trying to arrest him, and then they shot at the man. He was not struck by a bullet, but he was apprehended, police said.

Police officers are allowed to use their service pistol during the arrest of someone suspected of a serious violent crime. In such circumstances, the officer is supposed to aim for a suspect's legs.

Procedures call for officers involved in dangerous situations to first try to de-escalate a situation with verbal commands. A warning is supposed to be issued about the possible use of force before a police weapon is deployed, and a warning shot can be fired. If a police officer or another person is in danger of losing their life, they can shoot at a suspect's torso.

Cases where police officers use violence are usually investigated by the Rijksrecherche, especially those in which a service weapon is fired and someone is hurt or killed as a result. The independent department operates under the Public Prosecution Service to investigate incidents involving government services.