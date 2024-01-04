A 71-year-old man died after a long-running neighbor conflict in Rotterdam last September, but it is still unclear who inflicted the fatal stab wound. How many people were involved in the fight on Molièreweg in the Lombardijen district is unclear. On Thursday, three suspects had to appear in court for the first time in Rotterdam. It was a non-substantive hearing.

The police received a report on the 27th of September that a group of around ten people was kicking a man who was lying on the ground. The victim had a stabbing wound in his chest and had to be resuscitated, but he died of his injuries. His dog was also stabbed.

It was revealed that the man had been arguing with neighbor Albertico R., who lived a bit down the road. Several reports were made of this. That fatal evening, there was said to have been a nuisance again, and the victim went to seek to confront R. The fight was said to have been because the victim was filming the nuisance.

R.'s brother, Ewart R., and his son, Edward S., also appeared in court. All three denied having stabbed anyone. The knife has not been found. S. admits that he had hit and kicked the man but says that he left after that. "I got involved with something that wasn't my problem." He called on his father and his uncle to take responsibility. "I'm not going to take this on, even for my father or uncle," S said.

According to the lawyers, much research is still needed into the circumstances, mainly because many statements from witnesses are "very unclear, to say the least," according to one of the lawyers. A new hearing is scheduled for March, but even then, the substance of the case will not yet be dealt with. It is still unclear when it will be. The three men remain in jail for the time being.