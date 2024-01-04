André Hissink passed away on January 1 at the age of 104, the Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday. Hissink was the last surviving airman from the 320 Netherlands Squadron, which was part of the British Royal Air Force during the World War II. In the spring of 1943 he was assigned to that squadron as a bombardier and navigator on the B-25 Mitchell.

Hissink conducted more than 60 flying missions over France, the Netherlands and Germany, and was awarded the Airman's Cross for his achievements. His aircraft was once shot down during a bombing raid over Vielsalm, Belgium. Both engines were struck and the aircraft was going to crash. Two gunners were trapped when their escape hatch did not open.

Hissink managed to help one of them crawl forward over the bomb bay. "But the second air gunner, Sgt. Joop Jillings, was stuck, and went down with the plane. The loss of his friend and colleague made a great impression on Hissink," the Ministry of Defense wrote.

After the War, Hissink worked for KLM in Zurich and later for various aviation organizations in New Zealand and Canada. In 1953, he had to renounce his Dutch nationality because he became active in New Zealand aviation.

"A few years ago he was in the news because he regained Dutch nationality," the ministry said. "It was his heart's desire to die as a Dutchman. 'I am really satisfied now,' was his response at the time."

There is still one Engelandvaarder alive, according to the archives of the Engelandvaarders Museum. It concerns 100-year-old Ellis Brandon, born in Amsterdam. The National Archives said that Brandon quickly became active in the Resistance during the Second World War. She couriered for the resistance newspaper Het Parool, helped Jewish families and conveyed secret messages to Resistance members.

The Engelandvaarders were members of the Dutch Resistance during the War who made the risky decision to sail to England to join up with Allied forces in their fight against Nazi Germany.