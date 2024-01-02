Meteorologists in the Netherlands increased the severity of their weather warning for Storm Henk, the first storm to hit the Netherlands in 2024. The updated alert noted that the storm will bring gusts of wind at up to 120 kilometers per hour from out of the west.

A Code Yellow Weather Warning was initially issued for most of the Netherlands. That was raised to the more severe Code Orange warning for the provinces of Noord-Holland and Friesland, as well as the Wadden Islands and the IJsselmeer area.

"Very heavy wind gusts of 100-110 km/h are expected over land, and around 120 km/h at sea. This can cause damage and danger due to falling trees and flying objects," said Dutch meteorological service KNMI.

"Furthermore, during the evening there will be heavy wind gusts inland of 80-90 km/h, in the coastal areas around 100 km/h," the alert continued. The wind gusts will gradually die down overnight into Wednesday morning, as the wind shifts from the south.

Infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat warned people that driving conditions will be dangerous in those regions where the Code Orange alert applies, and asked drivers to be especially cautious.

Storm Henk weather warnings by region as of 7 p.m.