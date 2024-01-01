More than 120,000 people watched the fireworks shows in Amsterdam and Rotterdam at midnight to ring in the New Year. Tilburg will attempt to organize a fireworks show on Monday night after cancelling their New Year's event due to wind. In the hours after midnight, there was a brief period of smog caused by exploding fireworks.

More than 60,000 people lined the quays in Rotterdam to watch the the National Fireworks show at the Erasmus Bridge, where DJ Martin Garrix spun music and led the countdown live on SBS6. It was the first time that fireworks were set off there since celebrants brought in 2020. Last year's fireworks showcase was cancelled due to bad weather, and the conditions were also less than ideal this year.

In fact, several fireworks shows were canceled due to the strong winds on Sunday night. "We were very relieved when we got the green light," said Mark Rouwenhorst of event organizer JMR. "And then it is of course fantastic to see that tens of thousands of people visited our shows to celebrate New Year's Eve together. That is why we do it."

A similar number of people showed up at the Museumplein in Amsterdam, organizers said. The fireworks show in the capital was broadcast live on all RTL channels. In addition, there was also a fireworks show in Amsterdam Nieuw-West that was seen by 5,000 people.

Earlier in the evening, 7,500 children also watched the National Children's Fireworks at the Kop van Zuid in Rotterdam. And about 10,000 children and families saw the children's show in Amsterdam.

Second chance for rescheduled fireworks shows in Tilburg on Monday night

Tilburg will make an attempt on Monday to let its residents ring in the New Year and enjoy the fireworks. The fireworks shows were cancelled on Sunday during New Year's Eve due to expected strong gusts of wind.

The municipality moved both shows at the Piushaven and the Reeshofpark to Monday, January 1 at 7 p.m.

Mayor Theo Weterings regretted the cancellation on Sunday. "Unfortunately, it is no different," he said, pointing to the unimproved weather forecast. He hopes to welcome many fellow citizens to the fireworks shows on Monday.

"We hope to welcome as many Tilburg residents as possible and toast the new year together."

Brief smog due to fireworks in the first hours of the New Year

Smog was briefly measured in many cities in the Netherlands in the first hours of the New Year. Dutch public health institute RIVM reported that the air quality was "very poor" for a short time, according to data recorded during the holiday period.

Lighting fireworks releases a high amount of particulate matter into the air. The highest concentrations were measured in Vlaardingen and The Hague. According to the RIVM, the amount of particulate matter in the air during the lighting of fireworks was comparable to last year's New Year.

People with asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and cardiovascular disease are often most affected by smog. For example, they become short of breath, may wheeze when breathing and may have to cough. "But due to the high concentration of particulate matter in the air during New Year's Eve, others may also have experienced complaints," the RIVM said.