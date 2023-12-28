The strong wind predicted for New Year's Eve has not yet affected plans for the fireworks shows in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, said a spokesperson for event organizer Fjuze. Currently, meteorologists expect the sustained winds at either Beaufort scale 4 or 5, which equates to anywhere from 20 to 38 kilometers per hour. The fireworks show planned for The Hague is still uncertain.

That would mean that the National Fireworks Show on the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam could continue as planned, as well as the display on Museumplein in Amsterdam. Both shows are organized by Fjuze.

According to the spokesperson, the shows will be canceled if the wind force consistently exceeds the upper limit of 38 km/h. “So we're keeping our fingers crossed,” she said. But it looks hopeful, she added. The last thing Fjuze wants is for a repeat of last year when many fireworks shows were canceled on December 31 due to turbulent weather.

A show with lights and music still went forward on Museumplein, but fireworks were not shot into the sky there. Now, in addition to the fireworks, a light show is planned that can continue regardless of the wind. Fjuze is receiving daily weather forecast updates, and the company is also moving forward with other measures at both locations, the spokesperson said.

The RTL channels will broadcast the light and fireworks show live from Museumplein. The National Fireworks at the Erasmus Bridge will be broadcast live on SBS6.

A spokesperson for the municipality of The Hague said they are also keeping their fingers on the pulse regarding the annual bonfires planned for Scheveningen and Duindorp. The same applies to the fireworks show at the Hofvijver. The organizer said that there will be a light and laser show regardless. It is still difficult to say whether the fireworks will continue or not. This will only be decided at the last minute.

Construction of the meters-high wood piles for the bonfires has already started. Several inspections will take place later this week, the municipal spokesperson said. It can also be decided in consultation to light the bonfires at another moment, he said. They were also ignited a day earlier last year.