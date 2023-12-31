Firefighters were kept busy on the last overnight before New Year's Eve. There were small fires throughout the country on Saturday evening and Sunday morning that required a response.

According to Omroep Brabant, five cars caught fire in Veldhoven, Noord-Brabant. The police reported that the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. in a car on a trailer on Korze. The fire then spread to four cars on either side of the trailer. According to the police, those vehicles belonged to an after-school care center.

The police report that fireworks residue was found in the area, but then said this did not cause the fire. An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.

The fire department in Amsterdam tweeted on Sunday morning that they responded to a fire in a home on the Dennenrodepad, in the Zuidoost district. That fire was quickly extinguished. The resident suffered several burns when she tried to extinguish the flames herself.

A car also caught fire in Emmen, with bystanders saying it happened after fireworks were lit, RTV Drenthe reports. Two more cars burnt out in Vlaardingen, according to Rijnmond.

A parked car was also on fire in Vroomshoop in Overijssel, police confirmed after initial reporting by Tubantia. There is a possibility of arson. The owner of the vehicle filed a report about the incident, police said.

The fire brigade responded to a burning car in Veenendaal. There was a fire at a house in Roden, Drenthe, which the police are investigating. A local website reports that a caravan was destroyed by fire in Lunteren, Gelderland.