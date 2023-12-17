Two men were severely injured after a stabbing near a discotheque in Lemele, Overijssel, early Sunday morning, a police spokesperson confirmed to RTV Oost. The police have apprehended three suspects. The people involved had visited the discotheque that night.

The stabbing happened shortly after closing time at the Dominee Berkhofweg, a street next to the late-night location. The victims are believed to have been stabbed in the stomach. They were identified as two men, 18 and 19 years of age. Both victims are from Westerhaar-Vriezenveensewijk.

Various emergency services were sent to the scene. Among them were two trauma helicopters. The victims were urgently transported to a hospital in Zwolle.

Three people were apprehended in a car around 15 minutes after the stabbing in the neighborhood of Ommen. The suspects are a 19-year-old man from Coevorden, an 18-year-old from Emmen, and a 16-year-old from Coevorden.

The police found a knife in the car. It is still being investigated what led to the stabbing.