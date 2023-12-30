Eurostar were forced to cancel their high speed trains on Saturday morning due to flooding in a tunnel tube under the Thames in London. The trains from London to Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels have been cancelled. This also goes for trips going to London from those cities.

The situation concerns at least fourteen trains leaving thousands of passengers stranded. According to the Eurostar website all trains until at least the end of the morning are canceled. According to the itinerary, a train from London to Amsterdam should have left earlier this morning. There was also supposed to be a train from Amsterdam to London. Later in the day, at 4:45 p.m., a train should be departing from Amsterdam as scheduled.

It is unknown when the trains will drive again. The fire department are trying to pump the water away. According to reports from the British media the tunnel was flooded near Ebbsfleet International station as a result of the emergency weather in the United Kingdom. Footage shows that the tracks are completely under water.

The London St Pancras station is in chaos with stranded passengers. Some passengers who were furious only found out that no trains were departing when they arrived at the station. Apparently, some went back to get a car and try to get over on the ferry. Others chose to book flights.

“We are working hard to ensure that no other trains are canceled, although they will have to drive with heavy delays”, Eurostar said. British rail operator Southeastern Railway, which uses the same track as Eurostar, warned that high-speed trains will not run on Saturday.