Police in the Netherlands were led on a 100-kilometer chase that extended from Utrecht into Germany during rush hour on Friday evening. By the time the vehicle was ditched, investigators had collected about 10 kilograms of soft drugs. Three suspects were arrested after a foot pursuit in Germany.

The chase began when police wanted to pull over a rental car with German license plates on Franciscusdreef in the Overvecht district of Utrecht. "When we wanted to stop the vehicle for an inspection, it took off at a very high speed," police in Utrecht said.

"The vehicle performed very dangerous antics during the busy evening rush hour and eventually drove towards the A12 in the direction of Arnhem."

More police based in the province of Utrecht, and further east joined in the chase, along with national police and a police helicopter. As the chase neared the border, German police also joined in.

"Once in Germany, several items were thrown out of the window," Dutch police claimed. "Not much later, the car was dumped in a parking lot and three people ran from the vehicle." The three suspects were quickly apprehended.

Police said that a search of the escape route and the vehicle combined for the total discovery of 10 kilograms of soft drugs. German authorities will prosecute the drugs case.

In the Netherlands, the driver will be charged with significant and deliberate dangerous driving. His license was also seized.