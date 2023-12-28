The Efteling theme park has taken extra safety measures on Wednesday after a car was driven through the attraction park via the main entrance a day earlier. An Efteling spokesperson confirmed this after a report from the Brabants Dagblad. There are now concrete blocks by the entrance, boulders by the entrance path, and extra poles installed to stop a repeat of the incident.

A man who was driving under the influence managed to reach the entrance with his car on Tuesday afternoon. Heavy planters were placed by the entrance to ensure that people would not be able to get to the park with a car, but they turned out to be insufficient.

“The new measures should make it impossible for cars to reach the entrance,” the spokesperson added.

She claims that the new blockades are not the most pleasing to the eye but were chosen with an eye for safety and a quick solution. “We are thinking about how to do this in a prettier way that suits the Efteling more.”