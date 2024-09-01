The Oost-Brabant police pulled a man off the road on the A2 near Den Bosch on Saturday evening for driving under the influence of hard drugs. It turned out to be a driver who had to hand in his driver's license a week earlier after "daring stunts" on the A59 near Rosmalen.

Dezelfde automobilist haalden we vanavond van de A2 bij Den Bosch. Hij reed onder invloed van harddrugs en met een ingevorderd rijbewijs. Hij werd hierop aangehouden. Op het politiebureau werd bloed afgenomen. Voor deze feiten wordt proces verbaal opgemaakt. — Verkeerspolitie Oost-Brabant (@Teamverkeerob) August 31, 2024

The police wrote on X that the 50-year-old man had lost his license on August 24 after driving at least 159 kilometers per hour in heavy rain where 100 was allowed. He also overtook on the right and committed other traffic offenses. The man had to hand in his driver's license and complete an EMG course, a program in which offenders are required to learn about the consequences and risks of dangerous driving.

Last week, the public prosecutor's office decided to revoke the man's driver's license for eight months. This decision was based on the fact that the driver had already made a mistake before. Nevertheless, he was found behind the wheel again on the A2 on Saturday evening, this time under the influence of hard drugs. The man was arrested.