The soldier suspected of killing a cyclist near Weert (Limburg) was arrested last week on suspicion of assaulting and taking a woman hostage. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office, Omroep Brabant reported.

The soldier was arrested last Wednesday in a house in the Brabant town of Helvoirt after the woman was found on the street that morning. The soldier was brought before the examining magistrate last Tuesday but did not have to remain in custody. He was released under "special conditions". What those conditions were was not disclosed. The prosecution still suspects the man of assault and so-called unlawful deprivation of liberty.

The soldier and the woman who was allegedly attacked and taken hostage probably knew each other. It is not known exactly what relationship they had with each other. During the search of the house in Helvoirt, a small amount of hard drugs was found after the first arrest.

Two days after his release, on Thursday afternoon, an 83-year-old cyclist was hit by a car on the Werkmansweg in Weert, for which the soldier was arrested. He is suspected of having committed several crimes. He is said to have been under the influence of alcohol and drove on after the collision.

The soldier is suspected of causing the fatal accident, leaving the scene and leaving the victim in a helpless condition, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to a military police spokesman, it is not known whether alcohol or drugs may have been involved.

Footage of the accident shows that the car was badly damaged. The victim's bicycle was even hanging from a tree branch.