People celebrating New Year's Eve in the Netherlands may face rather unpleasant weather when they ring in 2024. Dutch meteorological office KNMI predicted average sustained winds ranging from about 30 to 40 kilometers per hour with consistent precipitation on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

There is a high probability that a Code Yellow Weather Warning will be issued for Saturday as well as Sunday, the last day of the year. The stiff wind, along with intermittent gusts, means people will have to be particularly careful when using fireworks, said weather website Weeronline.

At the stroke of midnight, the temperature will range from about 4 to 8 degrees Celsius, the website said. That is a far cry from the warm weather record set last year. In De Bilt, Utrecht, where national weather records are measured, New Year's Eve peaked at 15.9 degrees, breaking a 2017 record of 13.7 degrees.

The KNMI also predicted a high temperature anywhere from 8 to 10 degrees earlier in the day on December 31.

Last year on New Year's Day, the temperature remained abnormally high at 15.6 degrees. The long-term average for this time of year is a high of about 6 degrees and a low ranging from 1 to 2 degrees.

"So it is wise to take your umbrella with you when you go to get oliebollen. However, you will have to hold it tight, because it will probably be windy," Weeronline wrote. The variable weather with persistent rain will continue on January 2.

"Even after New Year's Eve it remains wet, but it will become less mild and, above all, less windy," the KNMi said. It will continue to get a bit dryer from January 3. The following seven days will bring a higher chance of frost overnight.