One in ten trains operated this year by Dutch national railway NS faced delays, the NS and infrastructure firm ProRail announced on Friday. The rate in which trains faced delays was considerably higher than in previous years, also when compared to the years before the coronavirus crisis. On the route along the high-speed line, passengers were delayed on one in four train journeys.

Due to a combination of factors, punctuality fell far short of target, especially in October and November, said NS CEO Wouter Koolmees and ProRail CEO John Voppen. For example, there was work on the track at the Rotterdam Centraal station, and at the Schiphol Tunnel. There were also speed restrictions in place on the high-speed line. There were also fewer trains available due to a shortage of technicians and mechanics.

Next year, punctuality will improve, according to the NS and ProRail, partly because speed restrictions will be removed and more trains will be in operation. “We are working on improving it and learning what not to do,” Koolmees summarized. Although punctuality is increasing according to the rail companies, problems remain, he said. "We have a lot of work ahead of us and this will cause inconvenience to travelers."

The rail companies want to run as many trains as possible, but this increases the risk of delays. Running fewer trains would reduce delays. "But with fewer trains you leave people behind," said Voppen.

Furthermore, Koolmees said he was looking back on a "very turbulent year." He referred to a number of major incidents on the track, including the collision that killed an NS train driver near Maarn in March, and the derailment after a train crashed into a construction crane in Voorschoten in April. That left one person dead, and 30 others injured.

On the other hand, there was the launch of the new Intercity Direct train and the number of travelers grew. However, this remained behind the passenger numbers before the coronavirus pandemic.

Problems need to be fixed fast, and passengers need to be compensated

ProRail and NS must quickly get a grip on the problems on the rails, said travel association Rover in response to the report from NS and ProRail. The organization previously complained about the volume of delays and crowded trains. Rover wants to see improvement, and fast.

"It's great that there is now an analysis, but passengers are now asking for action," said Rover director Freek Bos. "Now that it is clear what the problems are, solutions must be found quickly." Rover will discuss this with both NS and ProRail.

The travelers organization said it was pleased that the temporary speed restrictions, which were introduced by ProRail due to staff shortages and track defects, will be removed faster. The restrictions are "one of the main causes of delays."

Rover also observed quite a few delays caused by teething problems with new trains. The organization wants travelers to be generously compensated. Rover is also calling for the reimbursement of surcharge subscriptions for the high-speed line where delays are currently most severe.