An NS train driver was hit by a train on the route between Driebergen and Maarn on Sunday evening. He died of his injuries, NS said. Little is known about the circumstances around the incident.

“Today we lost a colleague,” NS director Wouter Koolmess said in a message to NS employees, NOS reports. “This horrible massage touches us deeply. Our thoughts are with the relatives who have just heard that he is not coming home from work. This must be terribly intense for them. Just like the nightmare this is for our colleagues who were there.”

The collision happened at around 7:45 p.m. at a marshaling yard. The rail company deployed buses to take travelers on the train to Driebergen-Zeist station.