Authorities in the Netherlands said the condition of the Dutch man who was among 25 people injured in a mass shooting at Charles University in Prague was in stable condition, and his wounds were no longer believed to be life threatening. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the man remained hospitalized. Details about his identity have not been released.

A total of 13 people were shot dead on Thursday at the university's Faculty of Arts building in the city center. The suspect, David Kozák, is believed to have killed his own father earlier in the day, and may have killed a two-month-old girl and her father over the weekend. Kozák committed suicide before he was captured by police, authorities in the Czech Republic said.

The university building houses the Department of Dutch Studies, the Dutch embassy in the Czech Republic said. Staff members were in contact with the Dutch victim's family and were providing them with assistance.

All of those killed had Czech nationality, as did 22 of those injured. Aside from the Dutch man, two people from the United Arab Emirates were also hurt.

The shooting was believed to be the deadliest in the 31 years the Czech Republic has been independent. The incident was believed to have started on the fourth floor of the faculty building, where Kozák had been a student. Photos from the scene showed the perpetrator using a semi-automatic AR-10 rifle. He was believed to have been acting alone, and was not thought to be linked to international terrorism.

During the investigation, authorities found an extensive arsenal of weapons and ammunition in the building, said police leader Martin Vondrášek on Friday. He credited the rapid police response with preventing even more people from being shot that day.

A national day of mourning was planned for Saturday, with a moment of silence scheduled at noon. "We fly the flag at half-mast at our embassy as a symbol of mourning for the victims of yesterday’s horrific shooting," the Dutch embassy wrote on Facebook. "Our hearts ache for the lives lost and those affected. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims, we stand in solidarity with the people of Czechia during this difficult time.

A day earlier, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot all said they were shocked by the incident. They offered their support and well-wishes to those affected by the mass shooting.