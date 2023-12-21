Storm Pia is causing delays on the railways, the roads, and at Schiphol Airport. There were no trains running between Boskoop and Gouda because a tree fell on the tracks. This also happened between Zwolle and Hengelo, though a few trains were able to run on that route, the national railway NS said. There were no trains between Dronten and Zwolle due to a broken overhead line, but it was not known if that was due to the harsh wind gusts which were expected to reach up to 110 kilometers per hour

A spokesperson for the NS said that the rail operator was closely watching the situation with the storm. There could be measures taken if need be, she said. Thus far, that has not been necessary.

Trees have also blown over on the car roads, Rijkwaterstaat reports. According to the infrastructure agency, vehicles also flipped over in several places. The agency warned road users to be extra alert and adjust their driving style due to the strong wind gusts.

People were also urged not to call the emergency services number 112 because of the storm. Many people called the number on Thursday afternoon for reasons related to the weather, regional emergency services office and the police have asked people only to use the number when in urgent danger. The alarm number remained available for emergencies.

If there is an urgent situation requiring a response from firefighters, but the situation is not an emergency, people in the Netherlands can call 0900-0904. The number can also be used if a tree is about to fall over, if there is an issue on a road, or if roofing comes loose. Emergency service line 112 should be called when there is a risk of a building collapse, according to the guidelines from the regional security offices.

Schiphol cancellations top 300, with 650 more delayed

Airlines operating at Schiphol Airport cancelled a total of 176 departing flights and 153 inbound flights by 7 p.m. on Thursday. Another 317 departures, and 331 arriving flights were also delayed. Airlines had already cancelled about 200 flights in advance of the storm, and the figure rose over the course of the day.

Rotterdam The Hague Airport also warned of possible delays and cancellations. There were some delays at Eindhoven Airport, as well.