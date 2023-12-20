Airlines operating at Schiphol Airport have already cancelled 208 flights on Thursday in anticipation of strong winds caused by Storm Pia. The first round of cancellations appeared on the Schiphol Airport travel planner by 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Only one runway, the Buitenveldertbaan, can be used for takeoffs and landings at the airport once the storm intensifies in the afternoon. Sustained winds of up to 50 kilometers per hour are expected, with gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour. Along the coast, the gusts could even reach speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour, meteorological service KNMI said in an alert.

"Travellers should take delays and cancellations throughout the day into account. This applies to both departing and arriving flights," Schiphol said in a statement. Passengers were advised to follow the airport's travel planner and remain in contact with their airlines over the course of the day.

Thus far, 115 departures were cancelled, with about a third of morning flights scrapped. Another third was cancelled over the course of the early afternoon, with the remaining third cancelled after about 4 p.m. Of the 93 arriving flights cancelled, about 60 of them were scheduled to land after 3 p.m.

Most of the flights were cancelled by KLM, the largest airline operating at Schiphol. With the expected problems, KLM offered passengers the possibility to rebook or cancel their flights, if they are scheduled from Wednesday through the end of Friday. Those flights must have been booked on or before December 20. Those who rebook have until December 24, and can reschedule for anytime until the start of 2024.

The airport also warned that ground crews may have difficulty bringing aircraft to terminal buildings because of the strong winds. "This can result in potential disruptions to the flight schedule for both departing and arriving flights," Schiphol said.