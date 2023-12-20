Heavy gusts of wind due to Storm Pia are expected in the Netherlands on Thursday morning and afternoon, the Dutch meteorological institute KNMI reported on Wednesday. The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country on Thursday.

In the Netherlands, heavy gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour are possible on Thursday nationwide. In coastal areas, gusts could reach around 90 kilometers per hour and up to 100-110 kilometers per hour on the north coast. The wind will be coming from the west to the northwest.

“The wind gusts may cause damage due to breaking tree branches and flying objects like roof tiles or garden furniture,” the KNMI wrote. There is also a risk of disruption and delays in road and air traffic.

The warning takes effect at 9 a.m. on Thursday in Noord-Holland, Friesland, Groningen, and the Wadden Islands, and it lasts until 8 a.m. on Friday. In Zuid-Holland, Zeeland, Drenthe, Flevoland, and around the IJsselmeer, the warning is in place from 11 a.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday. The inland provinces will be under the warning from about 1 p.m. until midnight.

Overnight into Friday, the heavy gusts will increasingly be confined to coastal areas, with the Wadden area remaining at risk until Friday afternoon.

The storm has been named Storm Pia by the Danish Met Institute, as impacts are expected to be greater here, according to The Local Denmark. Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern counties of England are also expected to be affected by the storm.