The Rijksmuseum called 2023 “a historic year” in a press release. 2.7 million people visited the museum in 2023. The Vermeer exhibition, which ran for four months this spring, was the best-attended exhibition in the history of the museum.

More than 1 million of the total visitors were based in the Netherlands, while the largest proportions of international visitors came from the United States (12 percent of all visitors), followed by France and Germany (both 7 percent).

The Vermeer exhibition attracted 650,000 visitors in 115 days. The exhibition brought 28 of Vermeer’s 37 paintings together, including loans from museums and collections from seven countries. Seven of the artworks were displayed in the Netherlands for the first time. Due to enormous interest, the exhibition was sold out just over a month after it opened,

The arrival of ‘The Standard Bearer’ was another “historic moment” for the Rijksmuseum this year. This Rembrandt painting was purchased by the Dutch state with support from the Rembrandt Association, the VriendenLoterij (The Friends Lottery), and the Rijksmuseum Fund. The artwork is on permanent display in the museum, having toured to museums in all 12 provinces of the country for one month each throughout the year.

“We thank all visitors for coming to the Rijksmuseum and all the museums in the Netherlands and abroad where the Rijksmuseum collection was on display last year. Thanks to all the collaborations, millions of people were able to enjoy and be inspired by art, history, and creativity,” said Taco Dibbits, General Director of the museum.

In 2023, the Rijksmuseum also received a 12.5 million euro donation for its free sculpture garden exhibitions from an anonymous private donor. The gift is the largest ever received by the museum in its 138-year history.

The museum also noted that it acquired more than 5,200 objects in 2023 through the support of numerous donors and benefactors. “It is clear that government subsidies, corporate contributions, and support from funds, as well as donations, legacies, and Friends, are and will remain essential to the Rijksmuseum,” the museum wrote.