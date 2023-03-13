Just over a month after it opened, and with nearly three months left to go, the Vermeer exhibit in the Rijksmuseum is completely sold out, the museum announced on Monday. “However, all of Vermeer’s works can still be admired via the online exploration: Closer to Vermeer,” the Rijksmuseum said.

The exhibit opened on February 10 and will be in the Rijksmuseum until June 4. The Rijksmuseum described the exhibit as its first retrospective exhibition of Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675).

Vermeer consists of 28 paintings on loan from museums and private collections in seven countries. It includes the Vermeer masterpieces Mistress and Maid, Girl, Interrupted at Her Music, and Officer and Laughing Gir, loaned by the Frick Collection in New York to a European museum for the first time this century. The Girl with the Pearl Earring is also part of the exhibit, though it will return to the Mauritshuis in The Hague at the end of March.

The museum had a bit of trouble with its ticket sale website for this exhibit. Last week, the site crashed multiple times as eager visitors flooded it to buy newly available tickets for Vermeer.