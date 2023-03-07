The Rijksmuseum is currently working hard on a solution for its ticket sales system, which repeatedly crashed when extra tickets for the Vermeer exhibition went on sale, confirmed a spokesperson for the Amsterdam museum. The museum’s ticketing system kept going offline as visitors flooded the website.

“Due to the rush for extra Vermeer tickets, our ticketing system is overloaded. We are working hard to resolve this,” the spokesperson told ANP. Additional tickets were put on sale on Monday after the museum decided to extend opening hours into the evenings on more dates, with a closing time of 11 p.m.

The Vermeer exhibition will be at the museum until June 4, although Vermeer’s famous Girl with a Pearl Earring will return to the Mauritshuis at the end of this month. Still, it is the first time in modern history that so many pieces by the seventeenth-century master have been put on display in one place.

A total of 28 out of 37 paintings have arrived from all over the world. There are also seven works that have never been shown in the Netherlands before.

The Rijksmuseum said it will use its website to inform people when ticket sales will resume.