The two smallest portraits made by Dutch painter Rembrandt will be on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam starting Wednesday, the museum announced in a press release. These paintings had been out of sight for nearly 200 years until they surfaced two years ago. Following extensive research by the Rijksmuseum, it was confirmed that they are authentic works by Rembrandt.

The two paintings, dated from 1635, are portraits of Jan Willemsz van der Pluym and his wife Jaapgen Caerlsdr, both members of the artist’s family circle. Rembrandt was the most sought-after portraitist in Amsterdam at the time he painted these oval portraits. “Considering their small size and dynamic, sketchy style, he probably painted them as a favor to the couple,” the museum explained.

Jan Willemsz Van der Pluym and Jaapgen Caerlsdr had a personal connection with Rembrandt. Their son, Dominicus, married Cornelia van Suytbroeck, the daughter of Rembrandt's maternal uncle, Willem van Suytbroeck. This couple had a son, Karel, who is believed to have been trained by Rembrandt. Van der Pluym and Caerls also had a garden next to that of Rembrandt's mother.

Investigations involving X-ray and infrared photography, along with paint sample analysis, furnished evidence to the museum that Rembrandt indeed created the paintings. “When taken together, the various research results amount to compelling evidence,” the museum said. Key factors such as the painting technique, pigments, and the composition and structure of the paint all aligned consistently with Rembrandt's work.

The two paintings were last sold in 1824. For the past two centuries, they were not visible to the public and remained in the same British private collection. That was until the Holterman family purchased the portraits at a Christie's auction in London in July for about 13 million euros.

The two portraits are being given on a long-term loan to the Rijksmuseum. “Given my close relationship with the museum and the fact that the team of experts has been conducting research into these portraits over a period of years, I feel that these works belong in the museum,” said Henry Holterman, CEO of Reggeborgh.

“Jan and Jaapgen will bring visitors closer to Rembrandt’s family circle. It is wonderful that the paintings have been acquired by the Holterman family, and that they are being entrusted to the Rijksmuseum, so that millions of people can enjoy them,” said Taco Dibbits, director of the Rijksmuseum.

The two portraits are exhibited from 13 December 2023 alongside other paintings by Rembrandt in gallery 2.8.