The number of traffic accidents where people died or got seriously hurt increased significantly last year. In 2022, 21 percent more people died, and 20 percent more people sustained severe injuries in traffic accidents, according to an analysis by the Institute for Scientific Research on Road Safety (SWOV). That amounts to 745 deaths and 8,300 severe injuries on Dutch roads last year.

The SWOV expects no improvement in these figures in the coming years. If no additional measures are taken, the number of serious injuries in traffic accidents may double by 2040, and the number of deaths will not decrease, the institute said.

Cyclists are particularly vulnerable in traffic. According to the SWOV, 70 percent of those who got seriously hurt and 39 percent of those who died in traffic accidents last year were cyclists. Over half were over the age of 60 - the number of road casualties in that age group has been increasing for years.

The cities seem to be particularly dangerous. Over a quarter (190) of the road deaths in 2022 occurred on roads with a speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour, and 100 people died on roads where the speed limit was 30 kilometers per hour. Here, too, it mainly concerned cyclists.

Outgoing Minister Mark Harbers of Infrastructure and Environment is shocked by the figures. “That is far too many people,” he said to RTL Nieuws. According to Harbers, the aging population and more people using the bicycle partly explains the increase. “But these aspects cannot fully explain it. Unfortunately, these problems are not easily solved.”

Harbers wants to make cycle paths safer and provide better information about using bicycles safely, especially for older cyclists. He also mentioned road users’ behavior. “Many people occasionally look at their phone while driving their car or bicycle. And figures also show that people are more likely to get behind the wheel after drinking too much. Participating in traffic is a responsibility. It has major consequences for yourself and the people around you.”