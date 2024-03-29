The Dutch government confirmed its rumored crack down on electric bicycles, pedal-assisted e-bikes and fatbikes modified to reach speeds above 25 kilometers per hour. The proposal would give authorities the ability to fine people operating an electric bicycle on a public road if the vehicle has a booster kit installed, or if the speed restricter can be disabled.

Currently, it's already prohibited to ride e-bikes that can go faster than the regulated 25 km/h limit, or to use throttles on those bikes that can be used independently above a 6 km/h limit. The problem is that authorities can only intervene when performance enhancements are in use, said Mark Harbers, the minister in charge of infrastructure and water management policy.

"However, many features make it possible to easily enable or disable electric bicycle boosting," Harbers wrote in a letter sent on Friday to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Parliament. That means that those riding their e-bikes illegally can easily switch the performance enhancement off either by a switch or an app when they catch sight of the police. It makes it harder for police to justify a check and enforcement.

"Dangerous experiences with souped-up e-bikes seem to be commonplace these days," said Minister Harbers. He listed examples like overtaking maneuvers on crowded bike paths, and cyclists making wide turns due to high speeds. "These are extremely dangerous situations," he emphasized.

Using an electric bicycle or pedal-assisted e-bike that has software or hardware installed which can make the device travel above 25 km/h should be illegal, whether those modifications are turned on or off, Harbers argued. Users should no longer be able to avoid a fine just because they are more alert to police presence. He said that would bring the regulations in line with those for mopeds and scooters.

Eliminating the loophole will ensure riders are subject to the existing 310 euro fine for having the illegal modifications. Repeated fines can lead to the vehicle being confiscated. Officially, the fine is for using a vehicle that has not been approved as a moped or scooter, which carries requirements regarding a minimum age, drivers license, and the use of a helmet.

Harbers' change in regulations will still have to be approved by both houses of Parliament, but passage is likely. Similar proposals can count on the support from parliamentarians representing GroenLinks-PvdA, VVD, NSC and BBB. Those parties together already carry a slim one-seat majority in the lower house, and hold 40 of the 75 seatsin the upper house.

The ban is part of a broader plan by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The ministry is also working on educational campaigns to raise awareness, especially among youngsters and their parents, about e-bike regulations.

Additionally, discussions are underway for a collaboration agreement with the Dutch bicycle industry and other stakeholders. Law enforcement will continue to be carried out by the police and the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT).