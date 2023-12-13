Sexual violence against children happens in a home in 58 percent of cases, according to the Sexual Violence Against Children Monitor 2018-2022, published on Wednesday. “It is, therefore, more than likely that in many cases the perpetrator is a family or acquaintance of the victim,” the National Rapporteur on Human Trafficking and Sexual Violence Against Children said.

Being attacked by a family member, friend, or babysitter, for example, makes it extra difficult for victims to come forward and talk about what happened. “There has rightly been a lot of attention in recent times to sexual violence that takes place in the workplace, at sports clubs, and in public spaces, but the large group that becomes victims at home should not be lost out of sight,” said Rapporteur Conny Rijken. “Precisely because the damage can be greatest here.”

Police registration figures show that victims of child sex abuse face incest, rape, sexting, and sexual assault at home. Previous research by the National Rapporteur showed that over a third of people convicted of sexual violence against children had a family connection with the child. The Rapporteur expects that figure to be higher in reality because victims of incest, even more than victims of other sexual violence, often have great difficulty talking about it.

Over a third (38 percent) of suspects of sexual violence against children are younger than 21. These cases typically involve sexual violence against peers, most often rape, sexting, and sexual assault.

According to Rijken, the sexual violence between children stress the importance of good relationship- and sexual education for all children. “Good information for children about sexuality contributes to healthy sexual development and is important in the prevention of sexual violence against children,” she said. “It is essential that they learn what it means to treat each other respectfully, to recognize and respect the boundaries of others, and what to do when others cross their boundaries.”

Schools have a vital role to play in this, and parents must be able to trust that schools work with proven effective interventions, especially when it comes to sexual education, Rijken said. Spring Fever Week in March again showed that this is not always the case.

People getting the wrong idea about what schools teach children about sex can also undermine support for the subject. The Rapporteur, therefore, urged the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education to “actively refute incorrect perceptions” and continue to promote the importance of relationship and sexual education in schools.

She also urged the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sports to strengthen the partnership between hospitals, GGD, GGZ, police, Victim Support, and Sexual Violence Centers to improve the approach to and assistance for victims of sexual violence, especially when these victims are children.