A man spent the night stuck in an underground clothing container on Nijvenheimstraat in Venlo. The emergency services freed him, and he is in good health, the Limburg police said on X.

The man got stuck on Monday night while looking for clothes in the container, according to the police. Employees discovered him on Tuesday when going to empty the underground container, 1Limburg reported. They called the emergency services, who helped get the man out.

In een ondergrondse kledingcontainer in Venlo is vanochtend een man ontdekt. Hij heeft daar hele nacht vastgezeten.https://t.co/gCSoBZAcgn pic.twitter.com/28zIEe6oD4 — Omroep Venlo (@omroepvenlo) December 12, 2023

According to Omroep Venlo, homeless migrant workers sometimes spend the night in clothing containers in the area because the homeless shelters won’t accommodate them. It is unknown whether that was the case here.