The Dutch women's national football team will face Spain in the semi-finals of the Nations League. The match will be played in Spain. A victory over the world champions will secure the Oranje Leeuwinnen’s participation in the Olympic Games under national team coach Andries Jonker. The away match is scheduled for 23 February 2024.

Last summer, Spain won the world title in Australia and New Zealand, defeating England 1-0 in the final. After the final, there was controversy surrounding a kiss during the award ceremony, where federation president Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth without her consent. This incident overshadowed the world title and occupied the football world for months.

The other semi-final will be between France and Germany, who, like the Netherlands and Spain, were group winners in the Nations League. Only the finalists qualify for the Olympic football tournament next summer. However, as France is the host country and already guaranteed a spot in the Paris Olympics, the second ticket will go to the third-place team if France reaches the final.

Should the Netherlands lose to Spain and France advance to the final, the Dutch team will compete against Germany for third place and a ticket to the Olympics. The Netherlands will play at home in either the Nations League final or the third-place match, as determined by the draw in Nyon on Monday. The final and the third-place match are scheduled for 28 February 2024.

Last week, the Netherlands reached the semi-finals of the Nations League after a thrilling endgame in Tilburg, defeating Belgium by just enough goals (4-0), with the third and fourth goals scored in injury time.

This is the first time the Nations League is being held in women's football.

Andries Jonker said in an initial reaction that Spain represents the "toughest possible draw." He said he belives that the Spanish team rightfully became world champions last summer in Australia and New Zealand. "They were the best team, with the best football and the best players. But we have progressed since then, and we will see how things stand now," he said.

The national team coach also expressed his dissatisfaction with the format of the Nations League's final round, particularly criticizing UEFA's decision for the semi-finals and the final to be a single match. "From a sporting perspective, this is disastrous," Jonker commented.

He specifically pointed out the advantage this format gives to the home teams, France and Spain, proposing instead that the matches be played on neutral ground. Jonker recognized that his protest might not immediately alter the situation but emphasized his intention to make a strong statement "in the interest of women's football." He advocated for participating countries to raise objections to ensure a fairer tournament structure in the next two years.