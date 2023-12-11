The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) seized about 1,700 kilograms of illegal fireworks from a fireworks seller in Noord-Brabant last Monday. The fireworks involved were banned or did not meet the legal requirements, the ILT announced a week after seizing the products.

In the seller’s bunker, the ILT inspectors found around 20 kilograms of F3 category firecracker strings, 12 boxes of single shots, and three boxes of fireworks from which the classification sticker had been cut off. “Both the firecracker strings and the single shots have been banned in the Netherlands since 1 December 2020,” the ILT said.

The inspectors also found approximately 1,600 kilograms of F2 category consumer fireworks that were not provided with the correct, legally required labels. That means that consumers have no instructions on how to use the fireworks safely.

The ILT investigated the Noord-Brabant seller after receiving a report that they were importing their fireworks from Belgium. According to the ILT, that “raised questions as to whether these fireworks complied with legislation and regulations.”

The Inspectorate seized and destroyed the offending fireworks and drew up an official report against the seller. It will also investigate other reports of fireworks imported from the involved Belgian supplier.