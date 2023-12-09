The lights of the country's largest Christmas tree will be lit for the 25th time on Saturday. The large transmission tower in IJsselstein, also known as the Gerbrandytoren, has once again been transformed into a Christmas tree. The 120 energy-efficient LED lights were hoisted into the tower on the A2 highway at the end of November. The top of the lights was installed at a height of 360 meters.

When the weather is clear, the lights can be seen from up to 50 kilometers away, even from the Brienenoord Bridge in Rotterdam. The lighting is celebrated on Saturday evening with lots of music (including music by Berget Lewis and Trijntje Oosterhuis) and a winter party. The "tree" will be lit until Saturday, January 6.

The largest “Christmas tree” was lit for the first time 31 years ago, in December 1992. For technical or financial reasons, some years had to be skipped. For example, in 2017 there was a lightning strike that brought the entire system to a standstill.