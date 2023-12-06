47 undocumented immigrants were found on Tuesday evening in a truck in Hoek van Holland leaving for the United Kingdom, the Koninklijke Marechaussee reported on Wednesday. The driver of the truck is a Dutch national. He was arrested on suspicion of human smuggling.

Gisterenavond troffen we 47 illegale vreemdelingen aan in een vrachtwagen in Hoek van Holland. De chauffeur is aangehouden voor mensensmokkel.



Zie: https://t.co/l3ZhYQ39fb — Koninklijke Marechaussee (@Marechaussee) December 6, 2023

The trailer was inspected before the vehicle was set to cross over to the United Kingdom. The undocumented immigrants were discovered after a migration control dog detected human presence in the truck.

"Upon opening the truck, several immigrants were immediately visible. Others were hidden under and between goods in the trailer,” the Marechaussee wrote. A search of the trailer revealed the presence of 47 immigrants, comprising men, women, and children of various nationalities.

According to the Marechaussee, all the individuals will undergo the immigration process. The driver, a Dutch national, is being held for further investigation.

The Marechaussee's detective unit is investigating the case under the direction of the Public Prosecution Service in Rotterdam.

The town Hoek van Holland in the province of Zuid-Holland is known for its ferry routes that directly link the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, particularly to ports like Harwich. These ferry services are commonly used for both passenger travel and freight transportation.

In February 2020, Dutch authorities found a group of 19 Albanian people hidden inside a truck at the Hoek van Holland.