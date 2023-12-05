The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested a 64-year-old man in the Delft area for stealing 1.7 million euros worth of iPhones from a freight company at Schiphol Airport on October 29. Tips received after discussing the case on the crime show Opsporing Verzocht led to his arrest, the Marechaussee said on Monday.

Opsporing Verzocht showed footage of the theft last week Tuesday. “Less than 24 hours after the broadcast, the investigation team was able to determine the man's identity,” the Marechaussee said.

The man posed as a truck driver and used a stolen truck for the theft, which occurred during the early hours of October 29. He presented false papers at the freight company, had the shipment of iPhone 15 Pro Max devices loaded into the truck, and left.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday in the Delft area. He was arraigned on Friday and remanded into custody for further investigation. “The 64-year-old man is suspected of the theft of the cargo,” the Marechaussee said.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military. In addition to policing the armed forces, the Marechaussee is also responsible for security at the Dutch borders, including at airports and seaports.