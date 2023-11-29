A man stole a load of brand-new iPhones worth 1.7 million euros from a freight company at Schiphol at the end of October, the Koninklijke Marechaussee revealed on crime show Opsporing Verzocht on Tuesday.

According to the Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for airport security, the man posed as a truck driver and used a stolen truck for the theft, which occurred during the early hours of October 29. Video footage of the theft shows the man is not an experienced trucker. He drove in fits and starts and appeared very nervous.

He presented false papers at the freight company, had the shipment of iPhone 15 Pro Max loaded into the truck, and left. In addition to the hundreds of iPhones, the man also stole a large number of diodes.

The freight company only realized something was wrong the next day when the actual trucker with the correct papers showed up.

“We hope to find out more about the suspect tonight, for example, about his name and place of residence,” the Marechaussee officer said on Opsporing Verzocht.