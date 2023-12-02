On Sunday, no trains will run between Rotterdam Centraal, Leiden Centraal, and Schiphol Airport. Rail operator ProRail will then carry out extensive work on the tracks near these stations, NS reported. The Intercity Direct between Amsterdam and Rotterdam will also not be running.

However, there is an alternative route between Rotterdam and Schiphol, but passengers will have to change trains several times and also use the metro network. The travel time will then increase to one and a half hours, NS warns. The carrier therefore advises travelers to look for alternatives.

Due to the construction work, Eurostar trains to London and Paris will also not be running throughout the weekend. The international train from Amsterdam to Brussels will only run between Breda and the Belgian capital. As the track work is also taking place in Belgium, the train will not stop in Antwerp, according to NS.

Overall, the construction work should be completed by Monday, when trains will run normally again.

Train traffic in Zuid-Limburg at standstill due to power outage

Due to a power outage, train traffic to and from Maastricht is no longer possible, rail operator ProRail announced this on Saturday morning. Train traffic in South Limburg was also interrupted for some time on Friday morning due to regular power outages.

Furthermore, NS reported that no trains were running between Sittard and Maastricht and between Valkenburg and Maastricht. This will last at least until 2:30 p.m., according to NS. In addition, there are also no trains running between Maastricht and the Belgian station Liège-Guillemins due to the power outage. The delay is more than an hour.

ProRail technicians are on-site to fix the malfunction.