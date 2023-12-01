NS and ProRail have developed a “Winter Emergency Timetable” to keep some trains running even in severe winter weather. That is to ensure that people with crucial professions can still get to work while all other train users are urged not to travel by train, NS said.

NS already has a “winter timetable” for when it starts to snow or freeze. Switches are very vulnerable to heavy winter weather because they can get stuck. In such weather, ProRail takes 55 percent of the switches out of use. NS runs around the non-operational switches “and ensures that 93 percent of travelers are taken to their destination.”

Before, NS and ProRail shut down all train traffic if the KNMI issued a code red warning for severe winter weather. Now, they’ll work on the “winter emergency timetable.” ProRail will take 92 percent of switches out of use and deploy breakdown teams to keep the remaining 8 percent (around 500 switches) operational.

In that scenario, 15 percent of all trains from all carriers can run. NS will run Sprinters, and the regional carriers will run local trains. Three routes remain available for freight traffic, and no international train traffic will be possible.

“This way, travelers with a crucial profession can still get to their destination,” NS said. “All other train passengers are advised not to travel by train.”