A woman was killed in a serious collision on the A1 highway near Bathmen in the province of Overijssel at around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the police. The victim was in a car with several occupants. One of them reportedly dropped a phone from the car. The driver then stopped the car and a woman got out to look for the phone. Shortly afterwards she was hit by several cars and died on the spot. The identity of the woman is not yet known.

Rond 23.30 uur kregen we een melding van een ernstige aanrijding op de A1 bij Bathmen. Hierbij is helaas één persoon komen te overlijden. Er zijn meerdere voertuigen betrokken geraakt bij de aanrijding. De komende uren doet FO Verkeer onderzoek naar de toedracht. (1/2) — Politie Overijssel (@POL_Overijssel) November 26, 2023

A police officer told Omroep Gelderland that the woman was walking on the highway near the Bathmen. Several cars were no longer able to avoid the victim and eventually, she was hit.

Victim Support has been called in for witnesses who saw the collision, the police said. The highway in the direction of Apeldoorn was closed for several hours for the investigation and the ANWB had set up a detour route. According to Omroep Gelderland, dozens of motorists were stuck and found themselves in the middle of the situation on the road.

Witnesses have been interviewed in the ongoing investigation. The driver of the car the victim was in has been arrested. He is suspected of dangerous driving and involvement in the fatal accident.