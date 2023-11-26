In the Netherlands, the winter season arrives earlier than expected as it may snow again after the weekend. According to Weeronline, a snow cover of several centimeters may form on Monday morning, especially in the northeast of the country.

According to the national weather institute KNMI, there is a local risk of slippery conditions due to snow in the north and east of the Netherlands on Monday. The KNMI issued a Code Yellow to the provinces of Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe, Overijssel, and Gelderland from the end of the afternoon on Monday.

A layer of snow of up to 1 to 2 centimeters may remain. The winter precipitation may disrupt traffic and outdoor activities. Therefore, there is a local risk of slippery conditions throughout the country due to the freezing of wet road sections.

The next 24 hours will be chilly, with more than 20 millimeters of precipitation almost everywhere, Weeronline reported. When the wind shifts on Monday morning, colder air will enter the country and the precipitation will increasingly turn into wet snow. If enough precipitation falls, a snow cover may form over the northeast of the country during the morning. The snow could easily remain on lawns, cars, and garden tables. It will take a little longer on the roads.

During the afternoon and evening, the precipitation will shift to the southeast. As a result, (wet) snow may also fall in the central and south-eastern parts of the country. However, it is still uncertain whether a snow cover will form there. In the evening and on Tuesday night, the temperatures will drop to just below zero degrees, especially inland.

For the time being, the mild winter weather will continue. According to Weeronline, there is another chance of winter showers on Tuesday evening as well as on Thursday and Friday. During the day it is often a few degrees above zero, at night it freezes in many places.