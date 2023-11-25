A person was injured in a house fire in Woutersweg in 's-Gravenzande, Zuid-Holland, shortly before midnight on Friday evening. The fire led the Haaglanden safety region to evacuate ten homes. One hour after the fire broke out, it was under control again.





Tien woningen ontruimd bij grote brand Wouterseweg 's-Gravenzande - https://t.co/pqTgR7uj04 pic.twitter.com/0bk4QcloMz — Rodi.nl Westland (@RodiWestland) November 24, 2023

On Friday, around 11:50 p.m., the emergency services received a report of a house fire on Woutersweg. During the fire, one person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital.

Just before 2 a.m., the fire brigade reported that the residents of eight homes could return home. Whether two adjacent houses can be occupied again remains to be investigated. However, the house where the fire raged is uninhabitable.

According to authorities, the fire started in the living room of the house and spread to the upper floor. A dog was rescued from the house and is doing well, Hart van Nederland reported. It is still unclear how the fire started.