People planning to go to Rotterdam during the weekends of Black Friday and Sinterklaas will not be able to do so by train. Train services to and from Rotterdam Central will be suspended due to ProRail's maintenance works. This will affect the weekends of November 25 and 26, and December 2 and 3.

The city of Rotterdam and regional transporter RET are offering free public transport for visitors who park at the five largest Park and Ride (P+R) facilities near the city. This promotion applies to the parking areas of Slinge in Rotterdam-Zuid, Noorderhelling near De Kuip stadium, Meijersplein near Rotterdam The Hague Airport, Alexander, and Kralingse Zoom, a station located between Rotterdam and Capelle aan den IJssel. Visitors at the P+R facilities will receive a free public transport ticket.

Train passengers can use the metro between Schiedam, Rotterdam Blaak, Rotterdam Alexander, and Rotterdam Central with a valid NS ticket. From various RET metro stations, they can travel to an NS station to continue their journey by train. Express and local buses will operate between Rotterdam Stadion, Schiedam, Capelse Brug, South Rotterdam, Rotterdam Alexander, and North Rotterdam. A tram service will run between Rotterdam Central and North Rotterdam.

The disruptions during both weekends mark the culmination of ProRail's maintenance work around Rotterdam Central, which started on October 23. At the station, platforms 9 on the east side and 11 and 12 on the west side have been extended. Switches and tracks have also been renewed, and overhead lines and train security systems have been upgraded.

ProRail expects the work to be completed on December 4. These maintenance works aim to increase the number of trains running between Rotterdam and The Hague.