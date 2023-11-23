Far-right politicians across Europe across Europe celebrated Geert Wilders’ election victory in the Netherlands. His PVV stands at 37 seats in parliament - clearly the largest party, according to ANP’s latest projections. Liberal and progressive politicians in the Netherlands and abroad are looking at the future with trepidation.

“The winds of change are here! Congratulations Geert Wilders on winning the Dutch elections!” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on X. “The Hungarian model works! Many people in Western Europe would give half their lives if they could have a country without illegal migrants again.”

“Congratulations to Geert Wilders and to the PVV for their spectacular performance in the legislative elections, which confirms the growing attachment to the defense of national identities,” wrote Marie Le Pen of the French party Rassemblement National. “It is because there are people who refuse to see the national torch extinguished that the hope for change remains alive in Europe.”

“Congratulations Geert Wilders,” wrote Santiago Abascal of the right-wing populist party VOX in Spain. “More and more Europeans demand in the streets and at the polls that their nations, their borders, and their rights be defended.”

Italy’s Vice Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, known for his anti-immigration views, wrote on X: “Congratulations to our friend, Geert Wilders, leader of the PVV and historic ally of the League, for his extraordinary electoral victory. A new Europe is possible.”

“Congratulations Geert Wilders!” wrote Tom van Grieken of the Vlaams Belang. “PVV is the largest party in the Netherlands! Everywhere in Europe, we see the same right-wing blowing. It’s time for change.” He also reposted congratulations from other politicians.

Other politicians were less than enthusiastic about the far-right victory. London Mayor Sadiq Khan was particularly critical. “A reminder to progressives everywhere - the continued threat of the far-right is real and on our doorstep,” he wrote on X. “The next year is going to be pivotal for standing up for and defending our values - in London, in Europe, and across the world.”

The left-wing politicians in the Dutch capital are also very concerned. “The far right has won in the Netherlands,” Amsterdam alderman Rutger Groot Wassink (GroenLinks-PvdA) told AT5. “I naturally find that extremely problematic. It is a party that has fascistic tendencies and, let’s say, does not actually consider a large part of Amsterdam residents to be full citizens.” The PVV election program calls to ban Islamic schools and mosques in the Netherlands.

Fellow alderman Marjolein Moorman, also GL-PvdA, pointed out that Wilders has been convicted three times for insulting Muslims. She dreads a PVV member becoming Minister of Education. “I would be very shocked by that. Because they say, for example, that certain schools are no longer allowed to exist.”

National GroenLinks-PvdA leader Frans Timmermans is also distraught. “Now the time has come for us to defend democracy,” he said in an emotional speech, according to NOS. “If you meet someone who wonders after tonight: do I still belong here?” Then say ‘yes’ very clearly!”

The D66 also met the PVV victory with dismay and anger. Be careful of Wilders’ extreme ideals behind his “so-called moderate tone,” party leader Rob Jetten warned Netherlands residents. “The politics of intolerance has been normalized when it should never be normal.” Jetten said VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz “opened the door wide for Wilders” by no longer ruling out cooperation with him.