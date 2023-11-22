An estimated 78.2 percent of eligible voters in the Netherlands cast a ballot in the 2023 General Election to determine the politicians who will serve in the 150-seat Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Parliament. Over 13.3 million people were eligible to cast a vote in Wednesday's election, including over 100,000 people living abroad. Just about two-thirds of voters turned out in the three largest cities in the Netherlands.

More than 2.4 million votes were cast for the far-right PVV, making them the big winners in the election, according to the initial exit polls from Ipsos. They seemed poised to negotiate with several right-wing parties, specifically, the VVD, NSC and BBB, to form a Cabinet. The second-largest party, the left-wing GroenLinks-PvdA alliance, will potentially be the biggest opposition party.

Tweede Kamer election turnout peaked at 88.1 percent in 1977. In 2021, the total was 78.7 percent, with voters having three days to cast a ballot due to coronavirus restrictions. The 2017 election had a turnout rate of 81.6 percent, much higher than the 74.6 percent who voted five years earlier. Mark Rutte became prime minister after the 2010 election, in which 75.4 percent of eligible voters participated.

Low voter turnout in four of the five biggest cities

Data gathered on Wednesday showed voter turnout was low in the three largest cities in the Netherlands. About 66.9 percent of Amsterdam voters cast a ballot this year, well below the 75.7 percent who voted two years ago. Only 64.4 of eligible voters in Rotterdam showed up this year, according to preliminary results. Additionally, about 69.2 percent of those eligible to vote in The Hague cast a ballot this year.

Voter turnout was stronger in the fourth largest city, Utrecht, where 79.9 percent showed up to fill out a ballot. But Eindhoven's strong turnout after the workday ended quickly petered out, and just 72.4 percent of voters wound up submitting their ballot.

Tweede Kamer voter turnout compared to other elections

Over most of the last six decades, turnout for the Tweede Kamer elections has been higher than for any others in the Netherlands. Turnout in provincial elections has dropped sharply since 1978, when 79.6 percent of voters showed up at the polls. Earlier this year, 58.3 percent voted, and 56.2 percent voted in 2019. Four years before that, about 47.8 percent showed up.

The turnout for the European Parliament elections in 2019 was 41.8 percent, 37.3 percent in 2014, and 36.8 percent in 2009. The lowest ever was 30.0 percent in 1999, and the highest was 58.1 percent in 1979.

The last municipal elections in 2022 had a 50.4 percent turnout, the lowest ever. It was 54.1 percent in 2018, and it has not been higher than 55 percent since 2010. The 2023 water board election turnout was 52.7 percent. It was 51.2 percent four years earlier and 43.5 percent in 2015.