One person died in a fire in a home on Elsbeemd in Oosterhout early Tuesday morning, the local security region reported. Three people were hospitalized with injuries - two from smoke inhalation, one from jumping out of a first-floor window to escape the fire.

The emergency services received the first report of the fire at 3:01 a.m. The fire department escalated the alarm to a “major fire” within minutes. The police also responded to the scene, as well as support services to assist first responders in processing the traumatic incident.

According to Omroep Brabant, the fire started in a corner home and quickly spread to the neighboring house. The person who died and the one who jumped out of the window were in the home where the fire started. Their neighbors managed to escape the flames but suffered smoke inhalation. Paramedics checked the three wounded at the scene before taking them to a hospital for treatment.

An Omroep Brabant reporter at the scene reported a strong smell of petrol. The police cordoned off the two affected homes for investigation.



