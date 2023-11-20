The tiger mosquito was found this summer in nearly all parts of the Netherlands, with the exception of Friesland and Groningen. The mosquitoes first appeared in Zeeland, specifically in the municipalities of Middelburg and Veere. Authorities in 35 different municipalities have tried to combat the mosquitoes, according to figures from the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA).

Those figures were published Monday on the website of invasive species monitor Stop Invasieve Exoten. The tiger mosquito, which originated in Asia, can transmit all kinds of viral diseases, such as dengue fever and Zika. The mosquito is smaller than the mosquitoes native to the Netherlands, and can be recognized by a white stripe on the back and white hind legs

In nine municipalities, tiger mosquitoes were found in used car tires. They are able to survive in a layer of water that remains in the tires during transportation and delivery. Tiger mosquitoes were also found in so-called lucky bamboo plants at companies in two Zuid-Holland municipalities. One time, tiger mosquitoes were found at Schiphol Airport, and two other times, the NVWA found tiger mosquitoes twice at a flower auction in Katwijk.

The vast majority of discoveries were made in residential areas across the country. In those cases, the mosquitoes almost certainly hitched a ride with holidaymakers who visited southern regions. Tiger mosquitoes are now more common in Italy, Spain and France.

According to NVWA, the tiger mosquitoes are not yet established in the Netherlands, as the service combats them immediately after each report. This is done by placing mosquito traps, removing breeding sites, and closely monitoring the locations.

The NVWA advised people to help by not leaving dishes or pots with a layer of stagnant water, as these are ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. “The risk of a serious disease from a tiger mosquito bite is currently small in the Netherlands, but this could change if the exotic species establishes itself here,” NVWA said.

The Stop Invasieve Exoten pointed out that the NVWA should do much more in terms of public information. The platform also noted that there are tire companies where the tiger mosquito has been found for more than ten years. The invasive species monitor argued that the NVWA should act against these companies. They intend to enforce this through a lawsuit at the Council of State. The date for this case has not yet been announced.