Amsterdam will commemorate on Monday the Transgender Day of Remembrance for the 320 people who were killed worldwide in the past year for being transgender or “gender diverse.” These murders, which occurred between October 1, 2022, and September 30 of this year, were documented by the European organization Transgender Europe.

Transgender Day of Remembrance, which originated in the United States in 1999, is now observed through numerous initiatives worldwide. During the commemoration, the names of all victims from the past twelve months are read out.

On Monday, November 20, these victims will be commemorated in Amsterdam. The program is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. with a ceremony at the Boom Chicago building, during which the names of all the victims will be read aloud. The event will also feature various speakers and music. Following the ceremony, a candlelit march will proceed to the Homomonument, where attendees can leave flowers, candles, and prayers in memory of the fallen.

In Deventer, on the same day, councilor Rob de Geest will open the memorial at Café De Hip, where the names of the victims will also be read. The program there will also start at 7:00 p.m.