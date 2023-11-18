On Friday night, an explosion took place at the porch of an apartment on the Lidewijdepad in Amsterdam-West and caused some damage. As a result, several mailboxes and windows as well as one door were damaged by the explosion. However, there were no injuries, Het Parool reported.

Several residents reported an explosion in an apartment shortly before 3 a.m. When the police arrived at the scene, they found that the explosion had caused extensive damage to the porch area.

The police explosives safety team (TEV) then secured the area. The police told the newspaper that the team had begun an investigation and the case was now with the criminal investigation department.

However, it is still unclear how the explosion could have occurred and the search for the suspects continues.