The Amsterdam college of mayor and aldermen presented the so-called “Agenda for Financial Security” on Friday. This agenda includes new measures for better financial security and actions to ensure that residents with limited financial resources receive faster and more effective assistance.

This initiative is in response to the lack of structural measures from the national government, as stated by Aldermen Marjolein Moorman (Poverty and Debt Assistance) and Rutger Groot Wassink (Social Affairs).

“Due to the low standard of living and increased living costs, large groups of people are struggling to make ends meet, requiring municipalities to continuously intervene,” they noted. “However, for substantial improvements in financial security, the new cabinet must act quickly, as municipalities are reaching their limits in supporting residents,” the aldermen also pointed out.

In its agenda, the city plans to offer a wide-ranging set of measures designed to provide extensive support for individuals with limited financial resources. Existing programs have been evaluated and improved, and a basis for the introduction of new initiatives has been established.

The city notably plans to train its civil servants, neighborhood teams, and Public Health Service staff (GGD) to interact with citizens in a more trusting and helpful manner. The city seeks to differentiate more clearly between individuals who intentionally misuse benefits and those who make unintentional errors.

Other measures include easier access to the so-called “Special Assistance,” shorter repayment terms for welfare debts, early debt signaling, extended financial education in secondary schools, and increased income requirements for poverty programs, as well as research into the causes and solutions for poverty traps.

The agenda also includes new pilots focused on financial security. For example, a pilot program was launched to expedite welfare decisions and payments for homeless individuals, offering eligibility verdicts within one day and payment within 24 hours. The city will also participate in the “Just Giving Money” study next year, providing 300 welfare families with an extra 150 euros per month.