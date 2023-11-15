The detectives investigating two NTCV and police workers accused of leaking state secrets found a massive amount of highly confidential information in suspect Abderrahim el M.’s home, several sources around the investigation told De Telegraaf. According to them, the police and Public Prosecution Service (OM) are trying to figure out how the 64-year-old Rotterdam man had access to so much sensitive data.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the police and judiciary were shocked by the amount of material found at El M.’s home. They seized numerous data carriers, mainly USB sticks, containing information from the National Coordinator for Counter-terrorism and Security (NCTV) and the police. The OM would not comment on the matter to the Telegraaf.

El M. and a 35-year-old woman from Gouda were arrested for leaking state secrets on October 26. Both worked for the police and the NCTV. According to the Telegraaf, El M. worked for both services at the same time as an interpreter and analyst. Last week, the examining magistrate remanded El M. into custody for another 90 days and the woman for 30 days. Both are still in restricted custody, which means they’re only allowed contact with their lawyers.

Police sources told the Telegraaf that El M. was praised for his knowledge and drive. “There are police officers who have worked with El M. for years. They couldn’t believe it when he was arrested for leaking information. He was an extremely amiable man,” a police source said. “El M. was really in everything. He knew so much. Everyone wonders when he turned. And what would have been the motive and purpose? It is certain that this is one of the largest and most sensitive espionage investigations of this millennium. The panic after it became known that Ab had been arrested was enormous.”

The investigation is top secret, according to the newspaper. Investigators have been warned repeatedly that any leak to the media will be punished with immediate dismissal.