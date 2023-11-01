A 64-year-old man from Rotterdam and a 35-year-old woman from Gouda were arrested on October 26 on suspicion of leaking state secrets, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Wednesday.

The man works for the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV) and also carries out work for the National Police’s national unit. The woman is a former employee of the NCTV who recently started working for the police.

The suspects were arraigned on Tuesday, and the magistrate remanded them into custody for another 14 days, the OM said. They are in restricted custody, which means they’re only allowed contact with their lawyer.

The investigation is ongoing, carried out by the Rijksrecherche, the department that handles internal investigations at government services like the police and NCTV, under the leadership of the OM. “Searches have taken place in various places,” the OM said.

“In the interest of the investigation, no additional information can be provided at this time,” the OM said.